'So good': Some Newcastle fans excited by potential 'ridiculous signing'

Newcastle United might be keen on signing the 21-year-old, according to a report from France.

Quite a few Newcastle United fans are fully on board with their latest transfer rumour.

According to Le10 Sport, the Magpies are interested in signing Malang Sarr of Nice once the transfer window is open for business.

The 21-year-old defender is available on a Bosman and therefore he wouldn't cost Newcastle a penny in transfer fees.

Sarr has been a highly-rated centre-back for a couple of years and has previously been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Here's how fans of the St James's Park club reacted to potentially signing him.

Considering Newcastle are also linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, you could forgive the North-East boys if they were a bit underwhelmed by the prospect of signing Sarr.

After all, Koulibaly is a very big name in European football and Sarr, well, isn't just yet.

Both are centre-backs and it might be over-zealous to believe that Newcastle could sign the two of them. It might be a choice between one or the other and although the Napoli stalwart is a much bigger name, the youngster could be a bigger player over the coming years, given his promise.