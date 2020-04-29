Quick links

'So good': Some Newcastle fans excited by potential 'ridiculous signing'

Malang Sarr of Nice and Daniel Alves of PSG during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint Germain and OGC Nice at Parc des Princes on May 4, 2019 in Paris, France.
Newcastle United might be keen on signing the 21-year-old, according to a report from France.

Quite a few Newcastle United fans are fully on board with their latest transfer rumour.

According to Le10 Sport, the Magpies are interested in signing Malang Sarr of Nice once the transfer window is open for business.

The 21-year-old defender is available on a Bosman and therefore he wouldn't cost Newcastle a penny in transfer fees.

Sarr has been a highly-rated centre-back for a couple of years and has previously been linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

 

Here's how fans of the St James's Park club reacted to potentially signing him.

Considering Newcastle are also linked with Kalidou Koulibaly, you could forgive the North-East boys if they were a bit underwhelmed by the prospect of signing Sarr.

After all, Koulibaly is a very big name in European football and Sarr, well, isn't just yet.

Both are centre-backs and it might be over-zealous to believe that Newcastle could sign the two of them. It might be a choice between one or the other and although the Napoli stalwart is a much bigger name, the youngster could be a bigger player over the coming years, given his promise.

Le Mans' French forward Stephane Diarra (L) fights for the ball with Nice's French defender Malang Sarr during the French Ligue Cup round of 32 football match between Le Mans FC and OGC...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

