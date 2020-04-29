SnowRunner: How to turn on headlights for PS4, XBOX and PC

Gamers in SnowRunner are coming to terms with the volume of realistic features of the vehicles, but many are struggling to turn on the headlights.

SnowRunner is an off-road simulation game from Saber Interactive that “puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments.” With over 40 different vehicles and three unique geographical regions to explore, gamers are loving the single-player experience.

With so much of the wilderness to explore, it is important to be able to see where you (and your multi-tonne truck) are going. However, turning on your headlights appears to be causing some stress amongst SnowRunner players.

How to turn on headlights in SnowRunner - PS4, Xbox and PC

If you want to turn on the high beam and fog headlights on PS4, you’ll need to hold the L1 Bumper and press Circle.

If you want to turn on the high beam and fog headlights on Xbox, you’ll need to hold the Left Bumper and press the B button.

However, if you are on PC, you will have to check the individual controls you have set up in the settings tab.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to completely turn off the headlights due to the daylight driving lights remaining on at all times – although many gamers think this will be patched out soon.

Fans vent their frustration on Reddit

Players have been quick to turn to social media to vent their frustration at the headlight situation in SnowRunner.

This subreddit initially began discussing the aesthetics of the headlights on certain vehicles, but quickly turned into a threat ranting about how difficult a simple switch of a lightswitch appears to be.