Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Sky Sports reporter updates on Everton's chances of landing £77m star

John Verrall
Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Cornella Spain
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton are said to be interested in snapping up Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil scores his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group E match between Brazil and Switzerland at Rostov Arena on June 17, 2018 in Rostov-on-...

Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested to Sky Sports that Everton may not be able to get hold of Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Everton are thought to be keen on Coutinho, who is available for transfer from Barcelona.

If the Toffees were able to bring in the Brazilian international it would be a eye-catching signing and really prove their ambition.

But Di Marzio has claimed that Coutinho may have some reluctance over moving to Goodison Park.

 

"I know that Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve Everton and to have a strong team in the future,” Di Marzio said.

"Coutinho could be one of his targets, but I am not sure he would like to leave Barcelona for Everton now, having played for Liverpool.

"He would also probably like to stay in a team playing in the Champions League.”

Coutinho’s last spell in the Premier League with Liverpool was hugely impressive.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Cornella Spain

The £77 million-rated playmaker (Metro) became known as one of the very best players in England, but since he left Liverpool in 2018, his form has dipped.

Coutinho has struggled at Barcelona and has spent the past year out on loan at Bayern Munich.

If Everton were able to sign him he would immediately increase the quality available to Carlo Ancelotti though.

And the Toffees would be hoping that a move back to Merseyside could inspire Coutinho back to his best.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch