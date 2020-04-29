Sky Sports reporter updates on Everton's chances of landing £77m star

Everton are said to be interested in snapping up Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer.

Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested to Sky Sports that Everton may not be able to get hold of Philippe Coutinho this summer.

Everton are thought to be keen on Coutinho, who is available for transfer from Barcelona.

If the Toffees were able to bring in the Brazilian international it would be a eye-catching signing and really prove their ambition.

But Di Marzio has claimed that Coutinho may have some reluctance over moving to Goodison Park.

"I know that Carlo Ancelotti wants to improve Everton and to have a strong team in the future,” Di Marzio said.

"Coutinho could be one of his targets, but I am not sure he would like to leave Barcelona for Everton now, having played for Liverpool.

"He would also probably like to stay in a team playing in the Champions League.”

Coutinho’s last spell in the Premier League with Liverpool was hugely impressive.

The £77 million-rated playmaker (Metro) became known as one of the very best players in England, but since he left Liverpool in 2018, his form has dipped.

Coutinho has struggled at Barcelona and has spent the past year out on loan at Bayern Munich.

If Everton were able to sign him he would immediately increase the quality available to Carlo Ancelotti though.

And the Toffees would be hoping that a move back to Merseyside could inspire Coutinho back to his best.