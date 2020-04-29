Sky Sports reporter has bad transfer news for both Arsenal and Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with Barcelona players over the summer so far.

Gianluca Di Marzio has told Sky Sports that both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal targets Arthur and Antoine Griezmann don’t want to leave Barcelona.

Sport suggest that Arsenal want to sign Griezmann as a potential replacement for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, while the same publication suggest that Arthur is on Tottenham’s radar.

And while Barca reportedly would be prepared to sell either of the duo, they both apparently want to stay at the Nou Camp and fight for their places.

“They have to sell players and buy players,” Di Marzio said.

“But Arthur doesn’t want to go. He doesn’t want to leave. Griezmann is another that doesn’t want to leave.

“So, it all depends on the players – whether they want to stay or are open to leaving.”

It seems, therefore, that Arsenal and Tottenham may have to look at different targets as they set about improving their squads.

That could be a blow to the North London pair, as both Griezmann and Arthur would have made interesting additions.

Griezmann would have been a seriously high profile replacement for Aubameyang and would certainly have softened the blow of the rapid Arsenal forward’s potential departure.

Arthur, meanwhile, could have added composure and creativity to Tottenham’s midfield ranks, but it seems that Jose Mourinho won’t be able to get hold of the Brazilian this summer.