Sky Sports reporter has bad transfer news for both Arsenal and Tottenham

John Verrall
Antoine Griezmann of France during the International friendly match between France and Columbia at Stade de France on March 23, 2018 in Paris, France.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have both been linked with Barcelona players over the summer so far.

Arthur and Arturo Vidal of FC Barcelona celebrating a goal during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and SD Eibar SAD at Camp Nou on February 22, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

Gianluca Di Marzio has told Sky Sports that both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal targets Arthur and Antoine Griezmann don’t want to leave Barcelona.

Sport suggest that Arsenal want to sign Griezmann as a potential replacement for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, while the same publication suggest that Arthur is on Tottenham’s radar.

And while Barca reportedly would be prepared to sell either of the duo, they both apparently want to stay at the Nou Camp and fight for their places.

“They have to sell players and buy players,” Di Marzio said.

 

“But Arthur doesn’t want to go. He doesn’t want to leave. Griezmann is another that doesn’t want to leave.

“So, it all depends on the players – whether they want to stay or are open to leaving.”

It seems, therefore, that Arsenal and Tottenham may have to look at different targets as they set about improving their squads.

That could be a blow to the North London pair, as both Griezmann and Arthur would have made interesting additions.

TOPSHOT - France's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match France vs Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-...

Griezmann would have been a seriously high profile replacement for Aubameyang and would certainly have softened the blow of the rapid Arsenal forward’s potential departure.

Arthur, meanwhile, could have added composure and creativity to Tottenham’s midfield ranks, but it seems that Jose Mourinho won’t be able to get hold of the Brazilian this summer.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

