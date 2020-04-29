Quick links

Sky reporter suggests £35m Arsenal player has done complete u-turn over his future

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal looks down during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Lucas Torriera of Arsenal is tackled by James Bolton of Portsmouth and goes off injured during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Portsmouth and Arsenal at Fratton Park on March 02, 2020...

Gianluca Di Marzio has said to Sky Sports that Lucas Torreira wants to stay at Arsenal, amid rumours that he could join AC Milan.

Torreira has struggled to really nail down a place in Arsenal’s starting line-up, and it is thought that the Gunners could cash in on him.

However, Di Marzio suggests that he cannot see AC Milan paying Arsenal’s £35 million asking-price (Corriere Dello Sport) for the Uruguayan.

And the midfielder is not said to be keen on the idea of leaving Arsenal for Italy anyway.

 

“AC Milan wanted to sign Lucas Torreira last summer. He has never wanted to force a move to go back to Italy,” Di Marzio said.

“He only listened to Milan’s proposal, but Arsenal immediately said he was not in the market and that they didn’t want to sell him.

“I don’t think Milan will spend €40m or €50m [£35 million] on Torreira to bring him back. I also don’t feel Torreira wants to come back to Italy just yet.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

“He is very good player, so some offers may arrive for him and even then Arsenal will still decide what they want to do.”

The comments suggest that Torreira has done a u-turn over his future at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta’s arrival.

Tuttomercatoweb claimed that a return to Italy was exactly what Torreira wanted when Unai Emery was in charge at Arsenal, with the 24-year-old pushing for a move away.

However, it could be that the battling midfielder has seen enough under Arteta already that he feels it is worth sticking around to fight for his place.

Torreira has made 33 appearances in total for the Gunners this term, scoring twice and claiming one assist.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

