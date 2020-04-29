Twitter's Shampoo Bottle Challenge explained - lighthearted fun or serious public indecency?

Twitter has a new challenge that everyone is taking part in, and although it may seem like just a bit of lighthearted fun, it's actually really inappropriate.

We're well over a month into coronavirus lockdown in the UK, and it seems like people are getting border and border by the second.

We've all tried getting into a good fitness routine and eating really healthy, then failing that and doing a lot of unhealthy baking. And it seems that now rather than trying to use the time to improve ourselves we're finally just admitting that we have nothing to do, and as a result the social media challenges are getting even weirder.

The newest one to add to the mix is the Shampoo Bottle Challenge. It's absolutely pointless and is actually really indecent and probably not suitable for Twitter at all. But despite that people across the world are still loving it. The boredom really has set in.

What is the Shampoo Bottle Challenge on Twitter?

The challenge is definitely one of the stranger ones.

People are getting a shampoo bottle from their bathroom, and attempting to balance it on their penis.

Then, they are taking a photo and uploading it to Twitter to prove it.

Who started the Shampoo Bottle Challenge?

It is unclear who definitely started the challenge but it is thought to be one Twitter user, @hurtpapi.

The user tweeted an anime picture of a man balancing a shampoo bottle down below, alongside the caption "can we get this challenge trending?" and used the hashtag #ShampooChallenge.

Can we get this challenge trending? I’m tryna see sum #ShampooChallenge pic.twitter.com/lkTEltdcn1 — jungkookies and milk (@hurtpapi) April 24, 2020

The challenge is actually really inappropriate

Whilst a lot of Twitter users are loving the challenge and giving it a go themselves, there's also a lot of people who are very confused.

And many people are even saying that the photos are entirely inappropriate for Twitter, especially with so many young people using the social media app.

People aren't actually exposing themselves fully naked, and are posting pictures with their underwear on, but the images are still very indecent, and it's definitely not what you expect to see when logging into Twitter in the morning.