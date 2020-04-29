'Scoring and assisting': Alphonso Davies wowed by Arsenal and Liverpool-linked star

Countless Premier League clubs reportedly want Gent's Jonathan David.

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has paid tribute to his fellow Canada wonderkid Jonathan David, speaking to Goal amid speculation linking the Gent talisman with a move to Arsenal, Liverpool and countless other Premier League clubs.

Is there a team in the top flight of English football who haven’t watched this 20-year-old forward in the flesh in recent months?

Walfoot reported recently that Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Aston Villa, Wolves, Southampton and West Ham checked out David during a Europa League clash Roma.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could put their faith in a £17.5 million youngster if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rides off into the sunset (Goal).

But if Davies had his way, a player he knows well from his time back in North America would be joining a jet-heeled left-back at Bayern Munich this summer.

"Jonathan David has a lot of qualities, as you can tell in the Belgian league he's been scoring and assisting," says a teenager who moved to Bavaria from Vancouver Whitecaps for a fee of around £17 million.

"I think if he moved over here it'd be no problem for him to play at this level. Having him on the men's national team as well is a great honour for me to play with him."

Neither a number nine nor a number ten, there is another Bayern star who David might be planning to emulate.

With 23 goals and ten assists to his name this season, David’s ability to thrive in that space in between the midfield and the attack is reminiscent in many ways of a fresh-faced Thomas Muller.