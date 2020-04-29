Sacking Bruce could impact Newcastle's chances of signing £50m and £25m rated stars

Premier League sleeping giants Newcastle United reportedly want to sign Aston Villa's John McGinn and Celtic's Scottish Premiership star Odsonne Edouard.

John McGinn is an iron fist in a velvet glove.

There are few midfielders in Europe, let alone in England, with a skill-set as complete and varied as the Aston Villa enforcer. At his barnstorming best, the Scotland international can tackle, pass and shoot with equal measure, breaking up attacks at one end before finishing them off at the other.

So it’s hard to think of anyone more suited to a giant of a club who’s uber-passionate fanbase love nothing more than a player with an eye for the spectacular and the heart of a lion.

According to the Daily Star, Newcastle United have made McGinn a top target ahead of the summer transfer window, even though Aston Villa are expected to demand a staggering £50 million (Sun). But if The Magpies want to bring this tigerish central midfielder to St James’ Park, then they will probably have to stick with Steve Bruce too.

The same goes for Odsonne Edouard, the £25 million-rated Celtic striker (Express) who has a big admirer in the shape of Newcastle’s Geordie gaffer, the Star adds.

It feels increasingly likely that Bruce will lose his dream job sooner rather than later. Saudi billionaire Mohammed Bin Salman appears to have his heart on a high-profile marquee appointment with Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spalletti and a potential return to Tyneside for Rafa Benitez apparently under consideration.

Whoever is handed the keys to the club, be it Poch, Rafa or even Lucien Favre, they will arrive with their own list of transfer targets. McGinn and Edouard might look like potentially inspired additions but it seems that their futures are tied to that of Bruce.

Sack him and two rising stars of British football could slip through Newcastle’s grasp.