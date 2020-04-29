Report: PSG owner wants Tottenham star Ndombele, Leonardo less keen

Tottenham midfielder is admired by PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in internal disagreement over Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Le10Sport report PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is particularly keen on signing the player who Spurs spent a club record £63 million on last summer.

Ndombele has not yet lived up to his fee amid a difficult season for Tottenham in general, with Mauricio Pochettino sacked as manager and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But despite Al-Khelaïfi's admiration of Ndombele, his sporting director Leonardo is only said to be 'moderately' enthusiastic.

He is said to prefer AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal sold to Empoli in 2017.

Juventus's Miralem Pjanic is another player PSG are also considering.

For Tottenham, this is worth noting, if they decide they want rid of Ndombele and decide to cash in, but for now no such decision has been taken.

Ndombele deserves more time than just one conflicted and potentially abandoned season.

The French league has now decided against a restart, and planning can begin for next season already.