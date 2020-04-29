Quick links

Report: PSG owner wants Tottenham star Ndombele, Leonardo less keen

Dan Coombs
This image has been digitally altered) Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur signs a contract at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham midfielder is admired by PSG.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur poses for a photo at Enfield Training Centre on July 02, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly in internal disagreement over Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Le10Sport report PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is particularly keen on signing the player who Spurs spent a club record £63 million on last summer.

 

Ndombele has not yet lived up to his fee amid a difficult season for Tottenham in general, with Mauricio Pochettino sacked as manager and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

But despite Al-Khelaïfi's admiration of Ndombele, his sporting director Leonardo is only said to be 'moderately' enthusiastic.

He is said to prefer AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer, a player Arsenal sold to Empoli in 2017.

Ismael Bennacer of Milan in action during the Serie A match AC Milan v ACF Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on September 29, 2019

Juventus's Miralem Pjanic is another player PSG are also considering.

For Tottenham, this is worth noting, if they decide they want rid of Ndombele and decide to cash in, but for now no such decision has been taken.

Ndombele deserves more time than just one conflicted and potentially abandoned season.

The French league has now decided against a restart, and planning can begin for next season already.

 

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur shakes hands with Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham Hotspur following their sides defeat in the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and...

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

