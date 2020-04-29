Quick links

Report: Newcastle want £40m star, after his manager slated his performances in training

John Verrall
Allan of Napoli in action during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan, Italy.
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are thought to have big plans for the summer, with Allan the latest player to be linked.

Newcastle United are said to be interested in signing Allan from Napoli, by Area Napoli.

Allan looks set to leave Napoli in the summer after falling out of favour with the Italian club, and Newcastle are the latest in a long-list of clubs to be linked with the Brazilian.

Allan would add a combative streak to Newcastle’s midfield, and his all-action performances could make him very popular with the St. James’ Park crowd.

 

But Newcastle would have to spend £40 million to land the 29-year-old, according to Calcio Mercato, making him an expensive potential addition.

Allan has actually recently been criticised by Napoli boss Genarro Gattuso for not training well enough.

“Allan didn’t train the way I like. He walked around during training and that’s not alright with me,” the Italian said to goal.com.

Allan of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo on January 18, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

A fresh start at Newcastle could, therefore, work wonders for Allan, who is unquestionably a quality player.

But whether Newcastle’s new owners will deem the Napoli man to be a good investment remains to be seen.

Newcastle have already been linked with a whole host of players ahead of their takeover, with their transfer plans not entirely clear yet.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

