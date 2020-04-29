Report: Newcastle offer managerial target a £19m-a-year contract, 48-year-old wants the job

Newcastle United look set to replace Steve Bruce with former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino potentially returning to the Premier League.

Newcastle United have made Mauricio Pochettino their top managerial target and would pay the former Tottenham Hotspur boss a staggering £19 million-a-year, according to Sky Sports.

With The Magpies on the verge of a £300 million takeover which promises to re-awaken a sleeping giant and drag them back into the established elite of English football, Steve Bruce looks set to be the first major casualty of the Saudi Arabian era.

The Geordie gaffer could see his dream job snatched away from him sooner rather than later with Mohammed Bin Salman seemingly setting his sights on a high-profile replacement.

And given that Pochettino transformed Tottenham from perennial underachievers into Champions League finalists, the out-of-work Argentine is perhaps the ideal candidate to take Newcastle on their journey back to the top.

Sky claims that Pochettino will be offered £19 million-a-year to take over at St James’ Park – a sum that would see him move to second place behind Pep Guardiola in the list of the Premier League’s best-paid coaches.

The report adds that the former Espanyol and Southampton boss is interested in the job. A mix of an exciting project, unlimited transfer funds and an eye-watering contract makes for a rather appealing cocktail after all.

Should a move for Pochettino fall through, Sky claims that Newcastle will then offer Rafa Benitez a return to Tyneside.