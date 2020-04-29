Report: Moyes favourite not interested in West Ham move amid swap idea

West Ham United have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

According to Goal, Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley wants to stay at Stamford Bridge amid claims West Ham United would want him.

It's claimed that Barkley is fully committed to Chelsea, and isn't looking to leave the club this summer despite David Moyes' interest in a reunion.

Moyes worked with Barkley at Everton, handing him his breakthrough at Goodison Park before leaving for Manchester United in 2013.

Barkley hasn't quite fulfilled the potential he showed early on at Everton, but Moyes would seemingly love to work with him again at West Ham.

The Telegraph report that Chelsea want to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, but Moyes would be keen to take Barkley as part of the deal.

Yet with Barkley seemingly committing his future to Chelsea, the England international looks set to snub Moyes and leave Chelsea to go back to the drawing board.

Splashing the cash will be difficult given the global pandemic, and Chelsea may have been able to bring down the transfer fee by including Barkley.

That won't be happening now, and whether the two clubs can find another avenue to a deal remains to be seen.