Quick links

Leicester City

Brentford

Leeds United

Championship

Premier League

Report: Leicester want two £30m Championship stars, including potential new Mahrez

Danny Owen
Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United applauds the travelling fans following his side's defeat during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Report: Leicester want two £30m Championship stars, including potential new Mahrez

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

Leicester City are interested in signing two Championship stars this summer, according to Bleacher ReportLeeds United talisman Kalvin Phillips and Brentford hero Said Benrahma.

Considering that James Maddison has been transformed from second-tier star to one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders in the space of two years, who can blame The Foxes for trying to replicate a deal that saw the free-kick specialist swap Norwich City for the King Power in 2018?

Like Maddison, Phillips and Benrahma have looked a cut above at Football League level for some time now.

BR claims that Phillips, the so-called ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ who makes things tick for Marcelo Bielsa’s all-conquering Leeds side, as admirers at Leicester and no wonder.

With his sublime passing range and snarling ball-winning skills, this most talented of ‘number six’s’ looks like the perfect understudy – or long term replacement – for Wilfred Ndidi.

Benrahma, meanwhile, has been likened by many to title-winning Leicester legend Riyad Mahrez – and for good reason. Like the 2016 PFA Player of the Year, Algeria international Benrahma was a little-known youngster when he arrived on English shores from the French second division.

Saïd Benrahma of Brentford FC gets away from George Honeyman of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Brentford at KCOM Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Hull,...

But with his wand of a right foot and penchant for whipping inch-perfect shots into the far corner, the Griffin Park great plays like Mahrez at his blue-clad best. Former Brentford ace Sam Saunders even compared the winger to another left-footed forward - a certain Lionel Messi (Sky).

TEAMtalk have suggested that Benrahma, who has ten goals and eight assists this season, would cost around £30 million. It would take a similar fee to tempt Leeds into selling homegrown hero Phillips (The Sun).

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United celebrates after the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at KCOM Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Hull, England.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch