Report: Leicester want to sign midfielder Claude Puel thinks has 'enormous potential'

Leicester City are hoping to lure a Claude Puel favourite to the King Power Stadium this summer with Le10 Sport naming St Etienne midfielder Wesley Fofana as a Foxes target.

A Marseille-born 19-year-old only signed a new contract with Les Verts a week ago but, make no mistake, that does not mean he is guaranteed to start the 2020/21 season pulling the strings at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard.

According to reports, the ongoing global health crisis means that St Etienne will need to raise funds to avoid falling into the financial mire and Fofana is one of those who has been made available for transfer.

That, it seems, is music to the ears of Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester.

The Premier League high-flyers have another rising star in their sights and will battle AC Milan and RB Leipzig for Fofana’s sought-after signature.

"Wesley has enormous potential with the state of mind of a competitor," St Etienne boss Puel told the Ligue 1’s official website, 14 months on from his sacking at Leicester.

The Midland giants have a happy habit of unearthing diamonds in the rough, signing household names such as Riyad Mahrez, N’Golo Kante, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu long before they were established Premier League starts.

Fofana should also be tempted by the prospect of honing his talents under Rodgers, a coach who put Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho, Kieran Tierney and Moussa Dembele on the pathway to stardom.