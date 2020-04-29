Report: Ex-Newcastle man could return to St James' Park as new owners eye move

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Pablo Longoria.

According to El Desmarque, ex-Valencia man Pablo Longoria is the favourite to become Newcastle United's new director of football once the club's takeover goes through.

Newcastle's takeover should go through in the coming weeks, with the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers set to join forces in a £300million deal.

The Magpies are already being linked with a whole host of new signings for after the takeover goes through, but other changes could materialise too.

A new manager may be wanted over the summer, whilst a director of football would be a smart addition – and it's believed that a top target has already emerged.

These new reports in Spain suggest that Longoria is the favourite to be Newcastle's new transfer chief, with the Spaniard looking for a return to football.

Longoria left his role as Valencia's sporting director in September, having previously taken on scouting roles with Juventus, Sassuolo, Atalanta and Recreativo de Huelva.

The 33-year-old actually started his scouting career with Newcastle though, briefly working with the Magpies from November 2007 to February 2008 before moving on.

Having gained more experience elsewhere, Longoria could now return to Newcastle in a very important role, with the new owners looking to bring him back to Tyneside.