Report: Bayern Munich join race for Arsenal target Thomas Partey

Arsenal face a threat from Bayern Munich.

Arsenal's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey have been complicated further.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo report Bayern Munich have identified Partey as a replacement for Javi Martinez.

Partey is viewed as 'perfect' by the German club and the newspaper claim Bayern are preparing an offer.

The Guardian earlier this month reported Arsenal's interest, while insisting that Atletico Madrid want to keep him.

Partey has a £43.5 million release clause in his current contract, and the La Liga side are looking to offer him a new deal, which would involve a new, higher release clause.

The Ghana international starred in both legs of Atletico's recent Champions League tie against Liverpool.

He is regarded as one of Europe's top defensive midfielders, and he is a player who would significantly improve Arsenal.

The Gunners' defence is regarded as the team's weak spot, and adding a top defensive midfielder to shield the back four is one way to help Mikel Arteta's side improve.