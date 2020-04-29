Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Bayern Munich join race for Arsenal target Thomas Partey

Dan Coombs
Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal face a threat from Bayern Munich.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the La Liga match between Deportivo Alaves and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio de...

Arsenal's hopes of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey have been complicated further.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo report Bayern Munich have identified Partey as a replacement for Javi Martinez.

 

Partey is viewed as 'perfect' by the German club and the newspaper claim Bayern are preparing an offer.

The Guardian earlier this month reported Arsenal's interest, while insisting that Atletico Madrid want to keep him.

Partey has a £43.5 million release clause in his current contract, and the La Liga side are looking to offer him a new deal, which would involve a new, higher release clause.

Thomas Partey of Club Atletico de Madrid battles for the ball with Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the International Champions Cup 2018 match between Arsenal and Club Atletico de...

The Ghana international starred in both legs of Atletico's recent Champions League tie against Liverpool.

He is regarded as one of Europe's top defensive midfielders, and he is a player who would significantly improve Arsenal.

The Gunners' defence is regarded as the team's weak spot, and adding a top defensive midfielder to shield the back four is one way to help Mikel Arteta's side improve.

Thomas Teye Partey of Atletico Madrid in action during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Club Atletico de Madrid at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on April 20, 2019 in Eibar, Spain.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch