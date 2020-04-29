Report: Arsenal hatch transfer plan, Edu subsequently wants 31-year-old to join

Arsenal are reportedly looking to limit their spending this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are pursuing free agents and swap deals this summer as they look to limit their expenditure.

It's claimed that Arsenal are 'resigned' to having little to spend this summer, and know they must shop cleverly if they're to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad.

The report notes that Arsenal are actively looking for free transfer additions, with 31-year-old Chelsea winger Willian believed to be a top target due to his agent Kia Joorabchian being close to Arsenal's technical director Edu.

Ryan Fraser and Layvin Kurzawa are other free agents being linked with a move, whilst Arsenal would be wise to look at fellow out-of-contract stars like Malang Sarr, Omar Elabdellaoui and maybe even Mario Gotze.

Yet Arsenal are also looking to strike straight swap deals too, bringing in new blood without splashing the cash given the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Arsenal did pull off one swap deal in January 2018, sending attacker Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, in a move which didn't exactly pan out for either side.

Swap deals are notoriously difficult to pull off, but with clubs reluctant to spend this summer, maybe there is potential for such deals to actually materialise.

Arsenal will have concerns over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette given that their deals expire in 2021, and maybe we could see those players move on in such swap deals this summer.