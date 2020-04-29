Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal hatch transfer plan, Edu subsequently wants 31-year-old to join

Olly Dawes
A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal are reportedly looking to limit their spending this summer.

Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are pursuing free agents and swap deals this summer as they look to limit their expenditure.

It's claimed that Arsenal are 'resigned' to having little to spend this summer, and know they must shop cleverly if they're to bolster Mikel Arteta's squad.

The report notes that Arsenal are actively looking for free transfer additions, with 31-year-old Chelsea winger Willian believed to be a top target due to his agent Kia Joorabchian being close to Arsenal's technical director Edu.

 

Ryan Fraser and Layvin Kurzawa are other free agents being linked with a move, whilst Arsenal would be wise to look at fellow out-of-contract stars like Malang Sarr, Omar Elabdellaoui and maybe even Mario Gotze.

Yet Arsenal are also looking to strike straight swap deals too, bringing in new blood without splashing the cash given the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Arsenal did pull off one swap deal in January 2018, sending attacker Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United in exchange for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, in a move which didn't exactly pan out for either side.

Willian of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Burnley FC at Stamford Bridge on January 11, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Swap deals are notoriously difficult to pull off, but with clubs reluctant to spend this summer, maybe there is potential for such deals to actually materialise.

Arsenal will have concerns over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette given that their deals expire in 2021, and maybe we could see those players move on in such swap deals this summer.

A general view ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch