Report: Arsenal and Tottenham enquire about Real Madrid defender

The two North London rivals are reportedly among ten clubs interested in the defender.

According to a report from ABC de Sevilla, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have enquired about the availability of Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon this summer.

The 23-year-old left-back is currently on loan at Sevilla but he is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season.

Reguilon has been hugely impressive this term and has attracted a number of top clubs. The report claims that the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and the two North London sides are among ten clubs who want to sign him.

All the enquires have been rejected so far with Florentino Perez not prepared to make any decision before Zinedine Zidane sees the full-back in action during pre-season.

The report claims that Tottenham aren't happy with Ryan Sessegnon at left-back. Ben Davies has been inconsistent while Danny Rose has one foot out of the door already.

A new left-back will be a priority for Mourinho and Reguilon would certainly be a phenomenal signing for Spurs if they can beat the other clubs in the race.

The Spaniard would also be a gem of a signing for Arsenal but the Gunners have no real need at the moment. The report claims that Mikel Arteta's side are worried about losing Bukayo Saka but that still leaves them with two natural left-backs.

Kieran Tierney only joined last summer and he isn't going anywhere. Sead Kolasinac has impressed at times this season and is more than just a good backup for the Scot.

It is unlikely that Arsenal will spend big on a left-back this summer but their fierce rivals could get some bragging rights by signing Regulilon ahead of the Gunners and all the other interested clubs in Europe.