Report: Arsenal and Spurs-linked defender will agree a new contract

The slim chance that the Gunners had of signing one of their top targets could now be now over.

According to a report from Sky Sports Germany, Dayot Upamecano has agreed a new one-year contract and will stay at RB Leipzig at least until the end of next season.

The French defender has attracted a whole host of clubs across Europe, most notably Arsenal who have been chasing him for almost a year now.

Soccerlink recently claimed that the Gunners were joined by their North London rivals Tottenham and defending Premier League champions Manchester City in pursuit of Upamecano.

The 21-year-old is arguably the most sought out defender in world football at the moment and he was almost guaranteed to leave RB Leipzig due to his contract expiring at the end of next season.

However, the new report claims that Leipzig have negotiated a one-year extension on his contract which would see him tied down till the summer of 2022.

It is also claimed that Upamecano will have a new release clause to leave Leipzig next summer which means that his current £52 million buy-out figure (Kicker) will no longer be active.

That would be a huge blow for the Gunners who had a £55 million bid for the French defender rejected by the Bundesliga side last summer. (Daily Mail)

The Gunners had very little hope of signing him this summer due to the competition from other top clubs but if the new report is true, Upamecano is going nowhere and the tiny chance that Arsenal had of signing him is now officially over.