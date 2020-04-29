Our Girl: Fans left in shock after Rabee is revealed to be the real Omar in thrilling series 4 finale

The latest series of BBC One's Our Girl has now come to an end and the final episode was packed with plenty of drama.

There may be a sense of finality about Our Girl season 4 due to the fact that Michelle Keegan is part ways with the show after the six-episode series.

However, that hasn't stopped the recent batch of episodes throwing up plenty of dramatic twists and turns.

Georgie and 2 Section have spent series 4 in search of a tyrannical warlord by the name of Omar.

However, the sixth and final episode revealed that the man they had in custody, believed to be Omar, was in fact just a decoy.

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

Series 4 of Our Girl arrived on BBC One on March 24th, 2020 and new episodes have been arriving each Tuesday since.

We began series 4 in the UK as Georgie took on an advisory role but when the chance to return to Afghanistan materialised, Georgie didn't turn it down.

Since then, Georgie and 2 Section have been on the receiving end of plenty of combat as they have been searching for a Taliban warlord by the name of Omar, losing a long-time member in the process.

The real Omar revealed

In episode 3, 2 Section managed to capture who they thought was Omar.

However, Georgie has held suspicions over Omar ever since.

It turns out that Georgie's suspicions proved true as Rabee, a member of the Afghan army, was revealed in the final episode to the real Omar, leading to a heart-racing finale.

Fans react to shock revelation

The revelation has been a shock to many fans, while others on social media predicted the twist after the penultimate episode as Georgie continued to question the legitimacy of the Omar they had in custody.

One fan on Twitter wrote: "Omg Rabee is Omar #OurGirl"

While another added: "I bloody knew it, Rabee is Omar he killed Elvis #OurGirl"

And finally, this fan had the series finale predicted almost perfectly:

Our Girl season 4 concluded on April 28th while all four series are available to stream now via BBC iPlayer.