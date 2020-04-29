Quick links

'Please no': Tottenham fans don't like what Sky Sports are saying

Mauricio Pochettino manager
The former Tottenham Hotspur boss is being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter aren't reacting well to the report that Mauricio Pochettino could join Newcastle United.

Sky Sports reported this afternoon that Newcastle are trying to hire the highly-rated manager to replace Steve Bruce for the 2020-21 campaign and beyond.

Pochettino, who led Tottenham to a Champions League final last season, would earn £19 million per year at St James's Park, Sky Sports added.

Many fans of the North London club were gutted to see the Argentine coach leave in November after being axed by Daniel Levy.

 

He joined the Lilywhites in 2014 and transformed the club from perennial under-achievers with regards to Champions League qualification, to actually reaching the final of the competition.

A couple of different Pochettino teams in North London also mounted serious Premier League title bids.

And suffice to say that some Spurs supporters don't want to see him join another English football side.

