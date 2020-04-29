'Overhyped': Some Spurs fans react after hearing about swap idea with London club

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Tottenham Hotspur may be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, and they were linked with a surprise move earlier this week.

Spurs saw Tanguy Ndombele struggle in his first season at the club, and Jose Mourinho may subsequently look to bring in new blood to bolster Jose Mourinho's side.

A number of players have already been linked, such as Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Geoffrey Kondogbia, but Spurs may look closer to home.

90Min claimed earlier this week that Tottenham want West Ham United star Declan Rice, and may have an intriguing offer to make to their London rivals.

The report states that Tottenham may offer Eric Dier to West Ham in a part-swap deal for Rice, as they attempt to bring down the price for the England international.

West Ham have been linked with Dier recently, and they may be forced to part with star youngster Dier to cope with the financial impact of global pandemic.

It's an interesting proposition; both players are England internationals, and both players can play at centre back or in holding midfield, meaning Dier could be viewed as a replacement by West Ham.

Yet Tottenham fans aren't impressed, branding Rice 'overrated and overhyped', whilst urging the club to keep Dier because he has more passion for the club than Rice ever will.

Others thinks Rice is a sideways move, and bringing him in whilst letting Dier go would be one of the worst ideas the club have had in a long time...

Overrated because he’s English and he thinks Spurs are a joke, why would we get him — Raul Giannoccaro (@GiannoccaroRaul) April 28, 2020

NO KEEP ERIC — Kailahh (@TheOnlyKailahh) April 28, 2020

He's decent and that'sit atm. Think he'd be a better CB than a DM personally (He was one I know). If he wasn't English, we'd be saying he was an average footballer. He has potential to be much better than he is, but he is not worth any sort of substantial price tag as he is. — Harvey (@Namdalla1993) April 28, 2020

No, overhyped and overrated! — Craig Lovell (@CraigLovell12) April 28, 2020

That would be up there on the worst Spurs ideas ever. Rice is absolute rubbish. — Jill Lewis (@jilllewis33) April 28, 2020

He's bang average and would eat up all our budget. Just get Matuidi — ndom'belly (@SergejElite21) April 28, 2020

Average at best.



Sums us up really. https://t.co/5QpYaCTfRI — Mr Ward (@BigDaddiWard) April 28, 2020

Please no hes a donkey and completely overrated — john (@OnecoJohn) April 29, 2020

Very sideways transfer plan — MODE (@mode992) April 28, 2020

He's just Eric Dier 3 years ago and in 3 years he will be today's Eric Dier. But without the passion for Spurs. — Corey Albone (@cwalbone) April 28, 2020