'Overhyped': Some Spurs fans react after hearing about swap idea with London club

Olly Dawes
Tottenham Hotspur fans display banners during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want West Ham United's Declan Rice.

Tottenham Hotspur may be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, and they were linked with a surprise move earlier this week.

Spurs saw Tanguy Ndombele struggle in his first season at the club, and Jose Mourinho may subsequently look to bring in new blood to bolster Jose Mourinho's side.

A number of players have already been linked, such as Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg and Geoffrey Kondogbia, but Spurs may look closer to home.

 

90Min claimed earlier this week that Tottenham want West Ham United star Declan Rice, and may have an intriguing offer to make to their London rivals.

The report states that Tottenham may offer Eric Dier to West Ham in a part-swap deal for Rice, as they attempt to bring down the price for the England international.

West Ham have been linked with Dier recently, and they may be forced to part with star youngster Dier to cope with the financial impact of global pandemic.

It's an interesting proposition; both players are England internationals, and both players can play at centre back or in holding midfield, meaning Dier could be viewed as a replacement by West Ham.

Yet Tottenham fans aren't impressed, branding Rice 'overrated and overhyped', whilst urging the club to keep Dier because he has more passion for the club than Rice ever will.

Others thinks Rice is a sideways move, and bringing him in whilst letting Dier go would be one of the worst ideas the club have had in a long time...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

