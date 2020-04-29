Our view: Tottenham increasingly likely to miss out on £16m and £7m targets

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Serie A duo Diego Godin and Pierluigi Gollini in the Premier League - will they leave Inter Milan or Atalanta?

Tottenham Hotspur could hit a brick wall in their pursuit of Diego Godin and Pierluigi Gollini with The Mirror (29 April, page 42) claiming that the lack of Champions League football could be a major problem in negotiations.

Jose Mourinho might just be facing up to the biggest task of his career.

The Portuguese tactician is under pressure to rebuild a decaying Tottenham side but, if he was hoping to be handed a blank cheque by chairman Daniel Levy, he will be disappointed.

The North London giants still have to pay back over £600 million for their space-age new stadium while the ongoing global health crisis is likely to turn Spurs’ financial headache into a monetary migraine.

To make matters worse, Spurs are also at risk of missing out on the riches of Champions League football, sitting eighth in the table as things stand.

With the obstacles mounting up, The Mirror reports that Tottenham now look set to miss out on two Serie A stars. Inter Milan are keen to sell Uruguayan legend Godin this summer with one of the world’s very best centre-halves available for just £7 million.

But Godin has played in the Champions League every year for the best part of a decade and, at 34, he will be desperate to continue at the very highest level as he enters the autumn of his career.

A potential deal for Atalanta goalkeeper Gollini, however, may simply be too expensive. The Bergamo-based outfit want around £16 million (Tuttomercatoweb) for the ex-Aston Villa and Manchester United youngster – and that sort of fee would perhaps be better spent up front or in the heart of Spurs’ one-paced midfield.

SEE ALSO: Reported Tottenham target was compared to Zinedine Zidane