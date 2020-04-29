Quick links

Our view: Liverpool will regret saying no to Klopp target unless there's a cunning plan

Olly Dawes
Liverpool have been linked heavily with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

Liverpool should be in the market for a new striker this summer, and the most popular link has been with RB Leipzig star Timo Werner.

The Reds do have a famed front three in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but they need some support for their vaunted trio.

A number of attackers have been linked, but the main name suggested has been that of Timo Werner, with the RB Liepzig ace a popular name with Liverpool fans.

So far, it looks like the German attacker wants a move to Liverpool; he told Goal recently that he would fit in well at Anfield, whilst he also recently started learning English.

 

Add in that Bleacher Report claim that Werner is excited about a move to Liverpool, and it looks like the 23-year-old is making all the right noises about joining the Reds.

However, Sky Sports claimed last week that Liverpool don't actually plan to pay Werner's £52million release clause before it expires on June 15th, which could be a decision Liverpool regret.

Werner would bring a new dimension to the Liverpool attack, possessing blistering pace and predatory instincts in front of goal that Firmino just doesn't offer.

At 23, Werner still has potential to get even better, and they would do well to find a striker – who wants to join the club – of Werner's quality for cheaper than that £52million price.

They of course now risk another club swooping in and paying that fee, but there could yet be a cunning plan in mind from Jurgen Klopp and co.

With the global pandemic ongoing, Liverpool may not want to pay the £52million because they think they can get him for even cheaper if they wait a little longer.

That would be a masterstroke if so, but as things stand, it looks like Liverpool won't be moving for Werner despite his interest in a move – and seeing such an ideal player for the club move elsewhere would be hard to swallow.

