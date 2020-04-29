Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

'Omg, I'm on my knees': Spurs fans react to who Levy could sign

Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli leaves the pitch after a red card during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and SSC Napoli at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on December 26, 2018 in Milan,...
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the big Senegalese defender once again.

Kalidou Koulibaly during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and SSC Napoli at Stadio Artemio Franchi on August 24, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

An Italian journalist dropped a very interesting revelation regarding Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday evening.

Gianluca Di Marzio revealed on Sky Sports that Spurs are interested in signing Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Not only that, but Di Marzio added that 'there is a very good feeling' between Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and the player's agents.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move to the Premier League before and it'll be interesting to see if the North Londoners genuinely are pushing to sign him, once the transfer window opens.

 

The Lilywhites might be in the market for a centre-back, as Jan Vertonghen looks set to leave on a Bosman.

And suffice to say that Tottenham fans are loving the idea that Koulibaly could be coming in. Here's how they reacted on Twitter to Di Marzio's claim:

Spurs fans certainly seem enthusiastic over the prospect, but is it realistic? Well, no.

Tottenham are hemorrhaging money at the moment and it doesn't seem likely that they'll be able to pay over £50 million to sign the 29-year-old.

Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly (C) and Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) go for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group E football match Napoli vs...

