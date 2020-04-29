'Not good enough': £23m ace warned against joining Arsenal this summer

Premier League strugglers Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a deal to bring Orkun Kokcu to the Emirates from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

Orkun Kokcu has been warned against a £23 million move to Arsenal this summer with a pair of former Eredivisie stars tipping the talented midfielder to commit his future to Feyenoord for at least another season.

It is well documented that Arsenal will be in no position to splash the cash willy nilly this summer. So is it really the best idea to invest £23 million, a sizeable portion of the transfer budget, on a 19-year-old who only has one season of senior football under his belt?

There is no doubting Kokcu’s talent but whether he is ready to take up a key role in an Arsenal side crying out for a bit of creativity and cutting edge is another matter entirely.

According to The Mail, The Gunners have held talks over a deal to make the teenager Mikel Arteta’s first permanent signing with Kokcu rejecting the latest contract offer put on the table by Feyenoord (VI).

But it seems that, back home in Holland, the midfielder’s impending departure has been greeted with plenty of hand-wringing.

“Completely meaningless,” former Netherlands ace Rene Van der Gijp tells Veronica Inside when asked how he felt about Kokcu’s move to Arsenal. “You have to be an international to go to such a big club.”

“(He is) not good enough,” Hans Kraay Jr brutally adds.

Talk about straight-talking Dutch honesty. But, in truth, Van der Gijp and Kraay Jr probably have a point.

Kokcu has impressed since forcing his way into Feyenoord’s starting XI under Dick Advocaat but the all-action midfielder has a long way to go before he establishes himself as one of the most effective and influential footballers in the Eredivisie. Joining Arsenal for a hefty £23 million feels like a classic case of ‘too much, too soon’.

He might be 'not good enough' yet - but another 12 months at the heart of Feyenoord's midfield could give Kokcu the necessary experience he needs to join one of Europe's most expectant clubs.