Quick links

Arsenal

Eredivisie

Premier League

'Not good enough': £23m ace warned against joining Arsenal this summer

Danny Owen
A dejected Mikel Arteta the manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League strugglers Arsenal have reportedly held talks over a deal to bring Orkun Kokcu to the Emirates from Eredivisie giants Feyenoord.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v SC Heerenveen at the Stadium Feijenoord on January 18, 2020 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Orkun Kokcu has been warned against a £23 million move to Arsenal this summer with a pair of former Eredivisie stars tipping the talented midfielder to commit his future to Feyenoord for at least another season.

It is well documented that Arsenal will be in no position to splash the cash willy nilly this summer. So is it really the best idea to invest £23 million, a sizeable portion of the transfer budget, on a 19-year-old who only has one season of senior football under his belt?

There is no doubting Kokcu’s talent but whether he is ready to take up a key role in an Arsenal side crying out for a bit of creativity and cutting edge is another matter entirely.

According to The Mail, The Gunners have held talks over a deal to make the teenager Mikel Arteta’s first permanent signing with Kokcu rejecting the latest contract offer put on the table by Feyenoord (VI).

But it seems that, back home in Holland, the midfielder’s impending departure has been greeted with plenty of hand-wringing.

“Completely meaningless,” former Netherlands ace Rene Van der Gijp tells Veronica Inside when asked how he felt about Kokcu’s move to Arsenal. “You have to be an international to go to such a big club.”

“(He is) not good enough,” Hans Kraay Jr brutally adds.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v Feyenoord at the GelreDome on March 10, 2019 in Arnhem Netherlands

Talk about straight-talking Dutch honesty. But, in truth, Van der Gijp and Kraay Jr probably have a point.

Kokcu has impressed since forcing his way into Feyenoord’s starting XI under Dick Advocaat but the all-action midfielder has a long way to go before he establishes himself as one of the most effective and influential footballers in the Eredivisie. Joining Arsenal for a hefty £23 million feels like a classic case of ‘too much, too soon’.

He might be 'not good enough' yet - but another 12 months at the heart of Feyenoord's midfield could give Kokcu the necessary experience he needs to join one of Europe's most expectant clubs.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Beer Sheva at the Stadium Feijenoord on August 22, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch