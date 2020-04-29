Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

'Not Everton then': Some Newcastle fans think Toffees have no chance of getting £47m man

John Verrall
Donny van de Beek of Ajax during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona Spain
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United and Everton are both said to want Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between De Graafschap v Ajax at the De Vijverberg on May 15, 2019 in Doetinchem Netherlands

Newcastle United fans have confidence that they can beat Everton to Donny van de Beek.

Le 10 Sport claim that Newcastle are in competition with Everton and Real Madrid for the midfielder.

And Magpies fans seem to think that they now have far more pulling power than Everton, with their takeover set to go through.

Newcastle are expected to spend big and Van De Beek’s arrival would show that they mean business.

The £47 million-rated Ajax midfielder (Goal) is regarded as one of the best talents in Holland, and has been highly coveted by a number of clubs for some time now.

 

If he was to arrive at Newcastle he could offer them a greater scoring threat from midfield and increase composure on the ball.

Van De Beek has hit 10 goals and claimed 11 assists for Ajax this term.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch