'Not Everton then': Some Newcastle fans think Toffees have no chance of getting £47m man

Newcastle United and Everton are both said to want Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Newcastle United fans have confidence that they can beat Everton to Donny van de Beek.

Le 10 Sport claim that Newcastle are in competition with Everton and Real Madrid for the midfielder.

And Magpies fans seem to think that they now have far more pulling power than Everton, with their takeover set to go through.

Not Everton then — Callum Irving (@NUFCIrving1010) April 28, 2020

2 world class clubs and everton so it's a 50/50 really. — Matthaus (@GeordieDubravka) April 28, 2020

Everton — Ryan Jack for Captain (@newco110) April 28, 2020

Players like that would be more exciting than the links to Cavani etc.



van de Beek, Sarr, Willems, build a solid young foundation — Matthew (@JB4t00n) April 28, 2020

Not gonna go to a small club like Everton — Lew (@lewfawcett7) April 28, 2020

That's Everton out of the running then — Jordan (@xfplmaestrox) April 28, 2020

Newcastle are expected to spend big and Van De Beek’s arrival would show that they mean business.

The £47 million-rated Ajax midfielder (Goal) is regarded as one of the best talents in Holland, and has been highly coveted by a number of clubs for some time now.

If he was to arrive at Newcastle he could offer them a greater scoring threat from midfield and increase composure on the ball.

Van De Beek has hit 10 goals and claimed 11 assists for Ajax this term.