Newcastle and Everton target should never leave says former director

The Magpies and the Toffees might miss out on a high profile star this summer.

Everton have shown that they can be ambitious in the transfer window and have been linked with a number of top-quality players. The Toffees aren't the only ones with a big transfer kitty though.

Newcastle United are set have new owners who are tipped to spend a ton of money this summer in a bid to make the Magpies great again.

Big names like Mauricio Pochettino, Massimiliano Allegri and Rafa Benitez have been linked with the Newcastle job while high-profile players like Antoine Griezmann and Arturo Vidal are also said to be on their wishlist.

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League and Newcastle United and Everton are said to be keen.

Metropoles claimed that the Magpies view the Brazilian as a dream signing while Spanish outlet Sport revealed that Carlo Ancelotti's Everton are interested in bringing the former Liverpool man to the blue half of Merseyside.

Coutinho would be a phenomenal signing for either of the two clubs but former Barcelona director Robert Fernandez has urged the Catalans to keep hold of the Brazilian.

He said: "I think Busquets, Arthur, De Jong, Rakitic are important - and Coutinho, I think he should never leave."

"Barcelona is different to the rest, possession and good treatment of the ball are required and Coutinho has an extraordinary quality. He scores often, so I never understood why he was loaned"

"He is such a very special player. If it was my decision, Coutinho would never had left," he said.

Coutinho was one of the last players that Fernandez brought to Barcelona before leaving his role at the club and it is clear that he is a huge fan of the Brazilian.

Both Everton and Newcastle will have to spend big if they want to have any chance of signing Coutinho but if Barcelona listen to their former director, the Brazilian will stay put at the Camp Nou.