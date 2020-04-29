New claims suggest Spurs have chance to beat Everton to big signing thanks to Levy

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with a surprise move for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Italian football insider Gianluca Di Marzio has told Sky Sports that Tottenham Hotspur want Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly – and Daniel Levy may just help a move.

Koulibaly has emerged as one of the top centre backs in the world since joining Napoli from Genk in the summer of 2014, with Rafael Benitez helping to develop him.

The Senegal international has now racked up almost 250 appearances for Napoli, but could leave this summer after a frustrating season with the club.

Now, Di Marzio claims that Koulibaly may be one of Tottenham's 'most important targets' this summer, and there is a 'very good feeling' between his representatives and Spurs chairman Levy.

That may help facilitate a move, with Di Marzio claiming that Napoli may finally be prepared to let the 28-year-old leave this summer, and Spurs are a potential destination.

Di Marzio did though add that Carlo Ancelotti wants a reunion with Koulibaly at Everton having worked together at Napoli, meaning Tottenham do face some competition.

“Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly could be one of their most important targets. There is a very good feeling between his agents and the Tottenham chairman,” said Di Marzio. “I think Koulibaly will leave Napoli this summer. Only last summer, Napoli signed Kostas Manolas who is a similar player to Koulibaly and then they got another defender in, Amir Rrahmani from Verona.”

“Napoli have been thinking to the future without Koulibaly. A couple of years ago, they would not have been open to the idea of Koulibaly leaving. But the last year was not his best for Napoli, so I think this could be the right moment for him to leave. As well as Tottenham, Carlo Ancelotti wants him at Everton. His agents have very strong contacts within the Premier League clubs. So, I think the percentage that Koulibaly could arrive in the Premier League is very high,” he added.

It's still hard to see Tottenham having the money to fund a move for Koulibaly, but Levy's great links to his agent at least give fans some optimism that a shock move can be pulled off.

Koulibaly would certainly strengthen the Spurs defence, but others would surely have to go in order to fund a move, and with the global pandemic ongoing, it just doesn't look likely right now.