Mooted £120m Liverpool target reportedly has agreement to switch clubs

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been linked with Liverpool.

According to Bild, reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho has an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to move clubs this summer.

The England international has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho, with Bundesliga side Dortmund valuing the 20-year-old at £120 million.

Sancho has shown undoubted ability this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in the Bundesliga prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

His rise following his move to Dortmund from Manchester City has been spectacular.

But Bild claim his time in Germany is ultimately coming to an end.

The German editorial say Sancho has an agreement to depart Signal Iduna Park with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United also keen.

The Reds may be looking at Sancho this summer as an ideal player to come in and challenge the front three while Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana may leave.

Jurgen Klopp will not want his Liverpool side to rest on their laurels despite their Premier League dominance this season, and a player of Sancho’s ability would no doubt make their attacking options stronger.