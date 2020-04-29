Quick links

Mooted £120m Liverpool target reportedly has agreement to switch clubs

Tom Thorogood
Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has been linked with Liverpool.

Jadon Sancho looks on with team mates Thomas Delaney and Christian Pulisic during a Borussia Dortmund training session at Wembley Stadium on February 12, 2019 in London, England.

According to Bild, reported Liverpool target Jadon Sancho has an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to move clubs this summer.

The England international has been heavily linked with an exit this summer.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Sancho, with Bundesliga side Dortmund valuing the 20-year-old at £120 million.

Sancho has shown undoubted ability this season, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists in the Bundesliga prior to the Covid-19 suspension.

His rise following his move to Dortmund from Manchester City has been spectacular.

 

But Bild claim his time in Germany is ultimately coming to an end.

The German editorial say Sancho has an agreement to depart Signal Iduna Park with Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Manchester United also keen.

The Reds may be looking at Sancho this summer as an ideal player to come in and challenge the front three while Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana may leave.

Jurgen Klopp will not want his Liverpool side to rest on their laurels despite their Premier League dominance this season, and a player of Sancho’s ability would no doubt make their attacking options stronger.

Jadon Sancho of Dortmund during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on February 13, 2019 in London,...

Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

