Is Mister Winner season 2 confirmed? Fans want more!

The recent series has been embraced, but is Mister Winner season 2 confirmed?

Although we continue to face so many complications, there's no denying that a wealth of great television offers us the chance to switch off when needed.

We've been immersed in a number of quality efforts so far this year, from the sincere drama of White House Farm to the insanity of Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

On the other hand, sometimes you just want something you can kick back and have a laugh with. Mister Winner is perfect viewing if you're in that mood, as we're sure you'll agree.

The series follows the character of Leslie Winner, who is preparing for married life while facing down the pressures his new lifestyle entails. Throughout, there are so many opportunities for slapstick-inspired comedy and the cast orchestrate it all superbly.

The first season concluded with its sixth episode on Wednesday, April 29th 2020. But, can we expect more?

No, Mister Winner season 2 is not confirmed.

However, it's worth noting that the season 1 finale - episode 6, 'The Wedding' - sets things up smoothly for another batch of episodes.

Considering the season has only recently come to an end, it's still a little premature to expect concrete renewal news. Of course, due to the current pandemic, TV productions are essentially at a standstill. With that in mind too, we're still optimistic.

Mister Winner has a widespread appeal which makes it an alluring title to renew, and we think central star - Spencer Jones - sums this up best in his interview with Chortle: "Matt Morgan has written great scripts. I think the director has made something that looks beautiful and contemporary. It feels nice and fresh. We’ve also got something that all of the family can enjoy - there’s nothing dodgy in there. You can sit and watch it with anyone. There’s good visual humour and gags."

It's definitely an easygoing crowdpleaser, and he adds: "There’s also heart in the series. It’s genuinely a story about love and trying to make ends meet. Like a lot of people, these two are a bit skint, getting through life and trying their hardest."

When you're dealing with something so universal, there are plenty of avenues you can explore.

Fans want more Mister Winner

Since the show premiered, a number of audiences have taken the time to share with their followers on Twitter just how much they've enjoyed it.

Fans have already turned their hopes towards season 2 as well! So, when considering the demand ahead of renewal, it's clearly there.

Check out a selection of tweets:

@spendals Just binged on Mister Winner with the family... absolutely brilliant and so funny!! My youngest son had to keep leaving the room as he couldn’t handle the suspense in some parts set up nicely for season 2 — Chris S (@spindo82) April 4, 2020

When people think you’re sad because of isolation, but it because you’ve finished all the episodes of mister winner. Is there going to be more @spendals ?? — Kavanagh Townsend (@HeWhoDaresGins) April 19, 2020

Some more great comedy on @BBCiPlayer. ‘Mister Winner’, starring Spencer Jones ... who I seem to recall seeing a while back at Hammersmith Apollo doing his alternative stand up. Looking very very different, it must be said. Top television. Thank god. pic.twitter.com/4ruz91xnhr — Ryan Wills (@Ryan__Wills) April 8, 2020

Thought I would watch Mister Winner on iplayer and it’s so funny! Loved it! Would recommend if you want a good laugh — Hilary Cubie (@xHilaryCubiex) April 3, 2020

@spendals will there be any more mister winner mate really enjoyed it. — robin bale (@robinafc) April 15, 2020

Finished watching Mister Winner on iplayer earlier. By which I mean we watched the whole thing in one go. @spendals, @Lucypearman & @ShaunWilliamson are so, so good. — Owen Hughes ️ (@OHughesRadio) April 17, 2020

