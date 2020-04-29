Middle-Eastern side reportedly offer £9m for 25-year-old linked to Celtic and Rangers

Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers have reportedly shown an interest in Trabzonspor's former Leeds United forward Caleb Ekuban.

Celtic and Rangers have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Caleb Ekuban with GhanaSoccerNet reporting that Al-Hilal are planning a £9 million player-plus-cash bid for the Trabzonspor forward.

Like his Super Lig strike partner Alexander Sorloth, Ekuban has lived almost permanently in the gossip columns over the last few weeks.

Subscribe

Rangers have identified the Italy-born Ghana international as a potential replacement for firebrand talisman Alfredo Morelos, according to Fotospor.

And it wasn’t long before Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic expressed an interest too in a hard-working forward who has produced eight goals and six assists during Trabzonspor’s Super Lig title charge.

But with the global health crisis likely to leave an indelible imprint on Scottish football, a pair of Old Firm giants will surely struggle to match the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia – unless, of course, the much-mooted departures of Morelos and Odsonne Edouard gives them money to spend.

Reports are now suggesting that Middle Eastern outfit Al-Hilal will pay £9 million for Ekuban while offering Omer-Al Soma to sweeten the deal.

Trabzonspor have already been hit hard financially during a period of unpresented uncertainty – and this may be too good to turn down.