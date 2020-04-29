Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool signing Dries Mertens can make them better, he's not just a back-up

Dan Coombs
Dries Mertens in action during an SSC Napoli training session on January 30, 2020 in Naples, Italy.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Dries Mertens.

Dries Mertens in action during an SSC Napoli training session on January 30, 2020 in Naples, Italy.

The prospect of Liverpool signing Dries Mertens should be a scary one for the rest of the Premier League.

The Napoli ace is a free agent in the summer, and TuttoMercatoWeb have claimed Liverpool are prepared to offer him a contract.

 

This is a move which would make the league's best team even better, even if their sheer dominance this season may be hard to replicate.

Mertens is a player who would suit Liverpool's system. He can play both as a striker and as a winger, and he would offer the Reds valuable depth.

But he is better than being merely a back-up.

Mertens has the potential to put serious pressure on the Reds' front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Firmino is most at risk from Mertens' potential arrival.

Dejection of Dries Mertens of Napoli after a missed goal during the football Serie A match Us Sassuolo v SSC Napoli at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy on December 22, 2019

Even in his least productive years in Italy so far, Mertens has scored 12 goals, down from 19 the previous year.

Firmino meanwhile has just 11 so far.

Fans may point to Firmino's 'unseen defensive work', but it would be wrong to paint Mertens as a naive luxury player.

He has played in one of Europe's most technical and tactical leagues in Serie A and has worked under former Premier League boss Rafa Benitez.

He would be a strong contributor to the team in both the defensive and attacking phases of the game, and he could be an alternative Liverpool need.

Competition can bring the best out of players, and Mertens might help Firmino get back to his best goalscoring form.

Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Parma Calcio at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 14 December 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch