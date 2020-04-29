Ligue 1 ending has to help Everton's pursuit of Gabriel

Everton may find their pursuit of centre-back has a helping hand.

Everton's pursuit of Lille centre-back Gabriel has surely moved another step forward with Ligue 1's season being cancelled.

BBC Sport report the French government has decided that Ligue 1 will not complete the campaign, with a ban on sport in effect until September.

For Everton, this may help speed up their desire to sign Lille's Brazilian defender Garbiel.

The centre-back was in advanced talks with the Toffees before the break, and just a fortnight ago The Guardian reported Everton expect Gabriel to become manager Carlo Ancelotti's first signing at the club, with a £30 million transfer fee quoted.

The French season being cancelled helped prevent Gabriel from suffering an injury in any of Lille's remaining games.

It also means there is less attention on him, as Everton's chase may have tipped their hat, allowing other teams to start belatedly scouting him and making a late pitch.

The season finishing also provides Lille with some certainty to where they lie financially, in terms of league placing, and television money, and they can start planning ahead for next year.

Everton have laid the groundwork for this deal already, and the French season being finished potentially helps speed it along.