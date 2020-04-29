Quick links

Ligue 1 ending has to help Everton's pursuit of Gabriel

Gabriel of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton may find their pursuit of centre-back has a helping hand.

Everton's pursuit of Lille centre-back Gabriel has surely moved another step forward with Ligue 1's season being cancelled.

BBC Sport report the French government has decided that Ligue 1 will not complete the campaign, with a ban on sport in effect until September.

 

For Everton, this may help speed up their desire to sign Lille's Brazilian defender Garbiel.

The centre-back was in advanced talks with the Toffees before the break, and just a fortnight ago The Guardian reported Everton expect Gabriel to become manager Carlo Ancelotti's first signing at the club, with a £30 million transfer fee quoted.

The French season being cancelled helped prevent Gabriel from suffering an injury in any of Lille's remaining games.

It also means there is less attention on him, as Everton's chase may have tipped their hat, allowing other teams to start belatedly scouting him and making a late pitch.

The season finishing also provides Lille with some certainty to where they lie financially, in terms of league placing, and television money, and they can start planning ahead for next year.

Everton have laid the groundwork for this deal already, and the French season being finished potentially helps speed it along.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

