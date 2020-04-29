Quick links

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani reacts to French season ending

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani cannot understand the rush.

The French season has concluded after the country's Prime Minister banned sporting events.

BBC Sport report this means no more Ligue 1 or Ligue 2 until September, and that the seasons will now end. No decision has yet been made whether relegation and promotions will or will not take place.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has a vested interest in the English season continuing.

 

He wants his side's potential promotion to have no doubt whatsoever, and that means finishing the campaign.

He reacted to the news from France by making his feelings known, expressing that he cannot understand the rush to end the campaign.

 

For the time being, the English football authorities are planning to resume action, potentially in June.

BBC Sport report this would involve matches being played behind closed doors.

Leeds are currently in first place in the Championship, with a seven point cushion over third place and the play-offs.

