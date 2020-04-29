How to find the Laxed Siren Beat Loop sound on TikTok - and try the dance challenge!

Forget Doja Cat, there's another viral song making its way round TikTok, and of course it has a dance too.

TikTok songs are everywhere right now. They're usually random songs that no one has ever heard of before, but then one person starts using it on TikTok and the song goes viral, and suddenly you find yourself singing these annoyingly catchy songs all the time.

Well that's exactly what's happened with the Laxed Siren Beat Loop, as the sound has now become one of the popular TikTok songs, and it also has a dance challenge that goes with it.

Everybody loves a TikTok dance, but most of them are actually really hard and difficult to learn. And most of us aren't professional dancers. So you'll be pleased to know that this one is a pretty simple one!

What is the Laxed Siren Beat Loop on TikTok?

The Laxed Siren Beat Loop is a sound often used on TikTok. The song is actually called Laxed (Siren Beat) and is by someone called Jawsh 685. The sound has been used on the app 26.3 million times already and is one of the most popular sounds.

There's two ways of finding it.

Either, type in 'Laxed Siren Beat Loop' and find someone else who has used the sound in their video. If they have, it will show underneath their username. Click on the sound on their video, then either press 'use this sound' to film your TikTok straight away, or 'add to favourites' to save it for later.

Or, go to the camera screen as if you were about to start filming your TikTok. Click on 'sounds' in the top middle of the screen. Type in 'Laxed Siren Beat Loop', then click on it to apply it to your video or add it to your favourites.

There's a Laxed Siren Beat Loop TikTok dance challenge

The sound is now being used for a dance challenge, also known as the Siren Challenge or the Laxed Challenge.

If you're new to all these TikTok dances and usually find them way too complex and difficult to learn, then you'll be pleased to know that this one is a really easy one.

It only involves a few steps and you won't even need to slow down the video to learn it. Just watch a few TikTok videos of people doing it and then you'll totally be able to give it a go yourself.

