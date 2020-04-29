The Last Of Us Part 2 spoilers avoided: Will there be a Part 3?

Without getting into the spoilers of The Last Of Us Part 2 a lot of fans want to know if there will be a Part 3.

The Last Of Us Part 2 has been massively leaked with reports suggesting that it all stems from a disgruntled employee over a payment dispute. While a lot of Sony loyalists have done their best to avoid the spoilers, some of these same mentally strong and patient Naughty Dog fans still want to know if there will be a Part 3 to further continue the series.

While it's a massive shame that The Last Of Us Part 2 has been leaked all across the web, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment have at least given a new release date shortly after its indefinite delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Granted, this might be too little too late for the many who have seen the leaks and disregarded the game as "Tumblr fan-fiction," but for everyone else at least it's coming out relatively soon.

However, before the game is launched, some fans who have avoided the spoilers (as well as those who have read and watched them) want to know if there will be a Part 3. Here we'll discuss the possibility without mentioning anything that has arisen from the leaks.

THE LAST OF US 2: Spoiler free reminder about who Abby is

Will there be a Last Of Us Part 3?

Naughty Dog hasn't said anything about whether there will be The Last Of Us Part 3.

This isn't surprising seeing as The Last Of Us Part 2 isn't even released yet, but a Part 3 is still speculated by fans following the emergence of huge spoilers.

While we won't go into anything specific regarding the spoilers, it's hard to judge whether or not they indicate a third entry could happen because there are lots of different interpretations and reports spreads about online.

Yes, you may have seen a list of each plot point, but the game wasn't leaked in its entirety meaning it's impossible to fully confirm whether the story happens as presented on forums such as Reddit, 4Chan, and ResetEra.

Most - if not all - of the leaked cut-scenes and so forth are missing the important ingredient of context, so it's hard to say where exactly they occur in the story and whether they're definitive.

Although it's difficult to predict the plausibility of a third game based on spoilers with different interpretations and a lack of context, they do simultaneously suggest that the series becomes about a theme as opposed to its main characters.

Therefore, regardless of what does or doesn't happen, the series could continue by way of its moral message rather than its protagonists.

Then again, the second part also introduces new faces to the main stage so it's not as if Naughty Dog will lack beings to keep exploring their universe with.

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Nomura wants to release part 2 "ASAP"

Ultimately, there's no guarantee that The Last Of Us Part 3 will happen, but you'd probably bet on it being made if Part 2 is a critical and financial success similar to the first.