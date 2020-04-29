Koulibaly move would show Jose Mourinho has control over Tottenham transfers: Our view

Tottenham are said to be interested in Kalidou Koulibaly.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Kalidou Koulibaly.

Italian football insider Gianluca Di Marzio has told Sky Sports that Spurs are contenders to sign Koulibaly, and even claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would be a help rather than a hindrance to a move.

But make no mistake, this would be a Jose Mourinho transfer.

Koulibaly was a player Mourinho wanted at former club Manchester United, The Sun reported.

He also fits the profile of player Mourinho would target; a player at the top of his game who will help him win now.

Tottenham's transfer model under former manager Mauricio Pochettino was to target talented players with potential.

It didn't always work out, as seen with the likes of Clinton N'Jie, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou and Vincent Janssen.

Koulibaly is no gamble. He's a proven commodity, and one who will help Tottenham improve right away.

Spurs risk losing Jan Vertonghen this summer, with his contract set to expire.

Typically, Spurs would have responded to this by signing an up and coming centre-back as his replacement.

A move for Koulibaly would be a real statement, and it would show Mourinho is serious on an instant improvement. He knows he can't afford a season of mediocrity in 2020/21.