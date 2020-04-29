'Klopp's system fits him': £92m star tipped to join Liverpool by club legend

Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders reportedly want to sign La Liga starlet Ferran Torres from Valencia - will the £92m winger end up at Anfield?

Valencia wonderkid Ferran Torres is the perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side, former Los Che director Fernando Gomez tells told Tribal Football - and he has a point, too.

While The Reds are a little more refined these days, adapting their furious, high-pressing approach in favour of strangling each and every opponent with organisation, control and brutal game-management, Liverpool are still at their best when flying forward with pace and purpose.

And Torres, an old-school, chalk-booted winger in an age of ‘inside forwards’, feels like a man tailor-built for a Klopp team.

Goal claims that the Premier League leaders have made contact with Torres over a deal that would see the 20-year-old with a £92 million release clause swap the Mestalla for another of Europe’s most atmospheric footballing arenas.

And while Valenica legend Fernando would love to see the Spanish superstar-in-waiting continue soaking up the rays on the Castellon coast, he knows that Liverpool could be the right club at the right time.

"Great player. He's skilful, he's great one-on-one, he's quick and he even scores goals,” says Fernando, who had a short spell at Wolves during his playing career.

"He also plays on the inside, takes advantage of spaces and can be part of a team that plays on the counter-attack or a dominant team in terms of possession.

"He can perform well in any team and in any league. In England too, of course, at Liverpool or any other team. Klopp's system fits him and he is mentally very strong to cope with pressure and demands."

Torres has produced six goals and seven assists for Valencia this season, emerging as perhaps the most eye-catching talent in a team also containing the enigmatic abilities of Dani Parejo, Maxi Gomez, Rodrigo Moreno and Carlos Soler.

With the ongoing global health crisis likely to hit even La Liga’s biggest clubs hard, Liverpool may be hoping that Valencia are willing to cash in for far less than that £92 million clause.