'It's not the same': Alli suggests he really misses player Mourinho sold at Tottenham

Dele Alli has admitted to Copa 90 that playing without a player like Christian Eriksen at Tottenham Hotspur makes his job harder.

Alli has struggled for his best form this season, with the Tottenham midfielder often played out of position.

Alli has had to start up-front for Spurs most recently, with Heung-Min Son and Harry Kane injured.

And Alli admits that without a player like Eriksen picking out his runs, it can be tricky for him to be as productive as he once was.

“I’ve played in all three of the positions throughout my career, I have played six, eight and as a 10. I love playing as a 10, as I love scoring and assisting,” Alli said.

“But it’s not the same, with the runs I make if you don’t have a player like an Eriksen and the other players we have at Tottenham, that can see that run and can play the pass and it’s difficult.”

Eriksen left Tottenham in the January transfer window to join Inter Milan, after falling out of favour in north London.

Eriksen refused to pen a new contract with Spurs, and his performances were heavily criticised towards the back end of his time in the Premier League.

The Dane looked a shadow of his former self towards the end at Spurs, but there was no doubting his quality for much of his time with the Lilywhites.

Alli’s productivity levels have certainly not been as strong without Eriksen on the top of his game, as the England international midfielder has just eight goals for Spurs in the Premier League this term.