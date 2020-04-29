'It surprises people': Alli names reported £59m Spurs target as his toughest ever opponent

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Dele Alli has labelled reported Tottenham Hotspur target Isco as one of his toughest ever opponents in an interview with Copa 90.

El Desmarque has suggested that Tottenham could be eyeing the Real Madrid man and his addition could well be welcomed by the players.

Indeed, Alli says that when Spurs took on Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, Isco was one of the best players he has ever taken on.

“It surprises people, but when I first joined we done a tournament in Germany and played Real Madrid and Isco on that day [was brilliant].” Alli said.

Alli also, rather more unsurprisingly, named Lionel Messi the other player he found it very difficult to play against.

If Spurs could sign Isco it actually would put Alli’s place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up under more pressure.

Isco is a slightly different player to Alli, in the sense that he is more gifted on the half-turn, but does not score as many goals.

The £59 million-rated Spaniard (El Desmarque) has not quite been able to nail down a spot in Madrid’s starting line-up over recent years.

Alli, meanwhile, has also seen his form drop of late - with the Tottenham midfielder failing to find his best for a concerted period of time.

Alli has nine goals and claimed five assists in 35 games for Tottenham so far this season.