Is Futurama on Disney Plus? Iconic sci-fi series is perfect binge viewing

The streaming service boasts lots of content, but is Futurama on Disney Plus?

What is your favourite animated show?

There are so many highlights, with such gems as BoJack Horseman, South Park, Family Guy, American Dad and Adventure Time worthy of consideration.

When it comes to animation, there's no limit to what you can explore; if it can be envisioned, it can be drawn. You can be as ambitious as you want, and perhaps no other animated show illustrates this better than Futurama.

Matt Groening's sci-fi sitcom first aired back in 1999, introducing us to a vision of the future with endless possibilities in terms of creating comedy.

It boasts so many iconic characters and quotable lines, so it's always tempting to return to episodes when you're needing some cheering up. Now, it's worth revisiting more than ever.

Is it on Disney+?

Is Futurama on Disney Plus?

No, Futurama is currently unavailable to stream on Disney Plus.

The series' absence from the popular streaming service has raised eyebrows from fans, mainly because Matt Groening's other popular animated show, The Simpsons, is available.

While there is no official reason as to why Futurama isn't on Disney+, it could be due to the fact that there's a clear aim to make it more of a family-friendly service.

Admittedly, there are some exceptions, including The Simpsons, which can be considered unsuitable for kids. However, with The Simpsons, it's still progressing with new seasons and its popularity was perhaps too widespread to consider leaving it off.

Although Futurama is praised by many, it's no way near as popular.

Where to watch Futurama

Seasons of Futurama are available to watch on Amazon, YouTube and the Google Play store.

However, episodes aren't free to access.

Over on Amazon, episodes are priced at £2.49 each, with the seasons coming in at £16.49. On the other hand, YouTube and Google Play offer episodes from £1.99.

Opinion: Essential Futurama episodes to watch

If you just fancy watching a couple of episodes, then it's worth considering which are the best ones.

So, listed below are our fifteen favourite episodes to revisit. To narrow it down, we're only selecting episodes from what can be considered the golden era of Futurama (seasons 1-4):

'I, Roommate' (season 1)

'A Fishful of Dollars' (season 1)

'Mars University' (season 1)

'Fry and the Slurm Factory' (season 1)

'A Head in the Polls' (season 2)

'The Deep South' (season 2)

'Bender Gets Made' (season 2)

'The Luck of the Fryrish' (season 3)

'Insane in the Mainframe' (season 3)

'Bendin' in the Wind' (season 3)

'Leela's Homeworld' (season 4)

'Love and Rocket' (season 4)

'Jurassic Bark' (season 4)

'Three Hundred Big Boys' (season 4)

'The Devil's Hands Are Idle Playthings' (season 4)

