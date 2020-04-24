Is Belsonic 2020 cancelled? Latest update confirms suspicions

A number of event organisers have made announcements, but is Belsonic 2020 cancelled?

For music fans, few things beat festival season.

It's a time when we can all wave goodbye to the nine to five and have fun with family and friends in the sun... or rain. Let's face it, there's always a bit of rain!

However, this year is set to be very different as more and more music festivals are being cancelled or postponed in response to the current pandemic.

Just weeks ago, we went into lockdown and have been told to leave the home only for work if absolutely necessary and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. The aim is to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to unaffected households, thus saving lives and helping out health services.

Event cancellations have been expected ever since, but not all have made the dreaded announcement yet.

Has Belsonic?

Is Belsonic 2020 cancelled?

No, Belsonic 2020 is being monitored but has not been cancelled. However, some of the shows have been rescheduled for a later date.

Listed below are the new dates for the rescheduled gigs (so far):

It's a shame, but it's great to see the shows are rescheduled rather than cancelled.

- - Lewis Capaldi has confirmed a rescheduled date for his Belsonic show.



His show on Sun 21st June 2020 is now rescheduled to Sun 20th June 2021.



All tickets are valid for the rescheduled date, no exchange necessary. pic.twitter.com/6iSCXQLvX9 — Belsonic (@belsonicbelfast) April 29, 2020

Belsonic hopefuls head to Twitter

Before the recent string of announcements, a number of eager festivalgoers flocked to Twitter in hopes of a response. Well, they've begun to announce postponements!

Check out a selection of tweets:

@belsonicbelfast #belsonic Everything else is cancelled. When are you going to make an announcement? pic.twitter.com/vyTcUVPZuS — Matt M (@mjm8686) March 28, 2020

@SkyNews @BBCNews perhaps you can get a response from @belsonicbelfast as they are ignoring everyone who is trying to get an answer. They have not yet provided any guidance on whether Belsonic is still going ahead in June or if it is cancelled. We need to know. — Kirsty (@Kirsty_Lynch_90) April 17, 2020

An update about Belsonic in June would be greatly appreciated like cancelled all together.. re-scheduled?.. — Kiera McKee-McCloskey (@_kieramccloskey) April 21, 2020

Look's like Belsonic performance will join the cancelled list too. Hopefully can come back next year https://t.co/h6WuAZ76d8 — Graham (@Shaggerohara) April 21, 2020

@bennicky I see all most concerts are being cancelled due to Corona virus ,any word on Belsonic? — Cathal Grimes (@cathal_grimes) April 23, 2020

