Is 2000trees Festival 2020 cancelled? Latest update addresses concerns

There has been an update, but is 2000trees Festival cancelled?

Under the circumstances, these are bad times to be an eager festivalgoer...

In an earlier statement, the public was told to avoid all non-essential contact and self-isolate where possible, but with many choosing to disregard these safety measures, stricter rules have been put into action.

Boris Johnson later addressed in a statement that we may only leave the house for exercise once a day (either alone or with a member of our household), work if not possible to do from home and shopping, although we should do so only for essentials and as infrequently as possible.

Of course, many businesses have temporarily closed their doors, gatherings are being broken up on sight and forthcoming events are either being cancelled or postponed.

Festivals have been hit pretty hard, with such behemoths as Download and Glastonbury announcing that this year's events won't go ahead after all.

Although, some organisers still remain optimistic that their events will go ahead. Is 2000trees one of them?

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Is 2000trees Festival 2020 cancelled?

Yes, 2000trees Festival 2020 has been cancelled and will no longer go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Thursday, July 9th 2020.

In a recent statement over on the website, they addressed: "OK legends, it’s finally time to call it. We tried for as long as possible to stay optimistic, but unfortunately, we have had to take the incredibly tough decision to postpone 2000trees until July 8th-10th 2021. After 13 years, we really can’t comprehend a summer without 2000trees & we’re truly gutted."

They added: "The good news is that all tickets will automatically be valid for next year’s event and if you already have your ticket, you do not have to do anything to reserve your place at 2000trees 2021. Your existing ticket is now your ticket to 2021... As a small business that’s been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, we really need as many people as possible to roll their tickets to next year, just so we can keep paying our staff and secure the long term survival of 2000trees."

We are absolutely gutted to confirm that 2000trees 2020 will not be taking place this summer.



Please read our full statement, which has details on just how this impacts 2000trees and what you can do to help, at https://t.co/ikFTWqUe8b. 1/3. pic.twitter.com/S146MDT5YH — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) April 28, 2020

2000trees: Why cancel now?

Over on the site, they address why they've now made the decision to cancel:

"The decision to postpone wasn’t taken lightly and is sincerely the last thing we wanted to do. We were still hopeful of going ahead until a few days ago; however, it has become increasingly clear that the current situation isn’t going away anytime soon and the health & safety of our guests, staff & the wider community at large has to come first."

Continued: "Even after 13 years we are still a proudly independent business. We as a core organiser team do not pay ourselves a salary unless the festival goes ahead and makes a profit. We are still just 6 music-loving chaps who want to put on an amazing festival and party with 10,000 likeminded individuals."

Be sure to head over to the site and read the full statement.