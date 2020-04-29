'Incredible what he does': Leeds linked star is one of Europe's real wonderkids

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United could reportedly sign Tanguy Kouassi on loan from Ligue 1 champions PSG this summer.

There are not many 17-year-old’s who are playing regularly in one of Europe’s top leagues. There are even fewer turning out every week for a bonafide continental giant.

But Tanguy Kouassi is no ordinary 17-year-old, it seems.

Paris Saint-Germain might boast one of the strongest and most expensively assembled squads on the planet but a homegrown teenager has still succeeded in forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first team plans. No mean feet, we're sure you'll agree.

Kouassi doesn’t even turn 18 until June but he has already featured 11 times for the Ligue 1 champions since December, playing in the Champions League comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund and scoring his first two senior goals against Angers.

“In terms of volume, technique, physique and vision, it's incredible what he does at his age,” another PSG starlet, Isaac Hemans, tells FootMercato.

“And then he is kind and humble. He's not the type to get a big head. He listens a lot when we talk to him too. That's why he progresses very quickly. He wants to learn.”

With an attitude to match his ability, where better for Kouassi to hone his considerable talents than under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United? 90Min claims that PSG are planning to loan the powerful centre-back to Elland Road next season, hoping that one of the most admired coaches in the game can work wonders with a youngster with the world at his feet.

Manchester City and Brighton will be thrilled by how far Jack Harrison and Ben White have come in West Yorkshire. So it’s no surprise really that some of the world’s biggest clubs would be queuing up to send their brightest talents to Leeds United.

With a White's impending departure set to leave a massive hole at the heart of Leeds' backline, this could be an agreement which suits all parties down to the ground.