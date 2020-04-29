Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Ligue 1

'Incredible what he does': Leeds linked star is one of Europe's real wonderkids

Danny Owen
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 6, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United could reportedly sign Tanguy Kouassi on loan from Ligue 1 champions PSG this summer.

Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain controls the ball during the pre-season friendly match between 1. FC Nuernberg and Paris Saint-Germain at Max-Morlock-Stadion on July 20, 2019...

There are not many 17-year-old’s who are playing regularly in one of Europe’s top leagues. There are even fewer turning out every week for a bonafide continental giant.

But Tanguy Kouassi is no ordinary 17-year-old, it seems.

Paris Saint-Germain might boast one of the strongest and most expensively assembled squads on the planet but a homegrown teenager has still succeeded in forcing his way into Thomas Tuchel’s first team plans. No mean feet, we're sure you'll agree.

 

Kouassi doesn’t even turn 18 until June but he has already featured 11 times for the Ligue 1 champions since December, playing in the Champions League comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund and scoring his first two senior goals against Angers.

“In terms of volume, technique, physique and vision, it's incredible what he does at his age,” another PSG starlet, Isaac Hemans, tells FootMercato.

“And then he is kind and humble. He's not the type to get a big head. He listens a lot when we talk to him too. That's why he progresses very quickly. He wants to learn.”

Thomas Tuchel of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) react with Tanguy Kouassi after the Ligue 1 match between Lille LOSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille,...

With an attitude to match his ability, where better for Kouassi to hone his considerable talents than under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United? 90Min claims that PSG are planning to loan the powerful centre-back to Elland Road next season, hoping that one of the most admired coaches in the game can work wonders with a youngster with the world at his feet.

Manchester City and Brighton will be thrilled by how far Jack Harrison and Ben White have come in West Yorkshire. So it’s no surprise really that some of the world’s biggest clubs would be queuing up to send their brightest talents to Leeds United.

With a White's impending departure set to leave a massive hole at the heart of Leeds' backline, this could be an agreement which suits all parties down to the ground.

Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch