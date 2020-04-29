'I'm Tottenham forever': Star Mourinho sold in March makes admission

Tottenham Hotspur sold the big midfielder only last month.

Victor Wanyama has revealed that he's always going to be a Tottenham Hotspur fan 'through and through'.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho sold the Kenya international to MLS side Montreal Impact last month.

Wanyama had spent three and a half years at Tottenham following a move from Southampton back in the summer of 2016.

He was originally a big player under Mauricio Pochettino - who signed him - but his influence began to wane as injuries took their toll, and the former Celtic powerhouse struggled even more to establish himself as a first-team player once the Argentine made way for Mourinho in November of last year.

Interestingly, Wanyama is now playing under a legendary figure of the Lilywhites' North London rivals Arsenal, whose greatest-ever goalscorer, Thierry Henry, is manager of the Canadian outfit.

But the player himself has told the MLS' official website that his former colleagues don't give him any stick over it, insisting that he'll be 'Tottenham forever' despite his coach's roots.

He said: "I will always be Spurs through and through. They're not giving me much banter about Henry. I’ll always support Spurs, they're not winding me up. They know I’m Tottenham forever.”