'I don’t care what anyone says': Harry Redknapp claims Rangers can't catch Celtic

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are sat 13 points behind Neil Lennon's Celtic team as things stand.

Harry Redknapp has told the Scottish Sun that Celtic cannot be caught by Rangers in the title race now.

Rangers are 13 points behind Celtic, but they have refused to admit defeat.

Subscribe

Steven Gerrard’s squad have always insisted publicly that they believe that they can still catch Celtic, if Scottish football does return.

But Redknapp feels that Rangers won’t be able to topple the Bhoys this season, with Neil Lennon’s side closing in on their ninth league win in a row.

“Stevie knew he was going in against a very strong Celtic, first with Brendan Rodgers and then Neil Lennon, who’s carried things on well,” Redknapp.

“But he loved that challenge and he’s improved Rangers, make no mistake.

“I watched them batter Celtic in the League Cup final but lose, and then I also saw them win well at Celtic Park. I thought then the league would go all the way to the wire.

“Now, though, it’s Celtic’s title. I don’t care what anyone says.”

Rangers had put up a spirited challenge in the race to top the league, but their form after the winter break crumbled.

Rangers headed into 2020 sat above Celtic after winning the Old-Firm derby, but their form then crumbled.

Gerrard’s side simply could not stop their slump as they frequently dropped points and Celtic relentlessly pulled away from them.

It now remains to be seen whether Scottish football will resume this term, or the season will scrapped.

The current health crisis means that no games have been played since March, with Celtic and Rangers both waiting to find out whether they will play another match in the near future.