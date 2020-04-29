How to watch Dispatches from Elsewhere: UK fans will need to tune into AMC to watch!

Jason Segel is back on our screens in 2020 with his new series, Dispatches from Elsewhere, but how can fans in the UK watch?

We all love a good bit of TV drama and when that drama is an ever-more mysterious series that unravels the reality around its main characters, you can sign us up right now.

That is exactly what's in store for fans about to tune into Dispatches from Elsewhere, the newest creation from writer and actor, Jason Segel.

After making its debut in the States back in March, fans in the UK finally have their chance to watch Jason Segel's highly anticipated series.

But, one question on many fans' minds ahead of Dispatches from Elsehwere's release is just how we in the UK will be able to tune in to the show.

Dispatches from Elsewhere season 1

Dispatchers from Elsewhere arrives here in the UK on April 29th, just under two months after the series made its debut in the US.

The series tells the story of a group of ordinary people, led by world-weary data worker Peter (Jason Segel), as they uncover a mysterious puzzle, hiding just behind the veil of ordinary life, that opens up a whole new world of possibilities.

But, as ever, questions will be raised about whether or not there is an unfortunate sting in the tail of this promising new discovery.

How to watch Dispatches from Elsewhere in the UK

Dispatches from Elsewhere is only available on the channel AMC.

For viewers in the UK, AMC is exclusive to BT TV.

How to watch BT TV

Just like Virgin Media and Sky TV, BT TV is a premium package subscription.

To watch, you'll have to sign up to one of several packages on offer, with prices ranging from £10 per month to £60 per month for 24 months.

Unfortunately, this means that UK viewing figures for Dispatches from Elsewhere will be limited as BT TV is currently the smallest of the three providers mentioned.

Either way, Dispatches from Elsewhere gets underway at 9pm on AMC which, as mentioned, is available exclusively to BT TV customers.