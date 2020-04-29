SnowRunner multiplayer not working? Here's how to access online co-op!

Some SnowRunner players are having difficulty with joining multiplayer sessions and retaining their trucks when switching between game modes.

SnowRunner is an off-road simulation game from Saber Interactive that “puts you in the driver's seat of powerful vehicles as you conquer extreme open environments.” With over 40 different vehicles and three unique geographical regions to explore, gamers are loving the single-player experience.

However, as they start to turn their attention towards SnowRunner’s multiplayer, many are struggling to connect to the online service.

NOW YOU KNOW: Is there cross-platform play in SnowRunner?

Is SnowRunner multiplayer?

The first thing you need to know is that you can’t just start up the game and join the multiplayer. You need to start the single-player and complete the first contract in order to unlock a garage - enabling you to own a vehicle.

The first contract can be found by heading west along the main road and past ‘The Place Beyond The Spruces’ to the bridge that connects to the lumber mill region.

Once you have completed this contract, you will have unlocked your first garage.

SnowRunner: How to retain and recover vehicles

At this point, in order to play online, you need to retain your vehicle. There are two ways to do this.

The first way is by recovering the vehicle whilst you are still driving around – this can be done by pressing up on the D-pad (Xbox) and clicking ‘recover’. Alternatively, you can press X when in the garage (gamers on PS4 and PC will have to check their controls in the setting tab). This will put your vehicles into storage.

Remember that your garage fully refuels your truck and will repair any damage you have taken from your adventures in the wilderness.

Also be aware of which region you are selecting when entering multiplayer, there is no easy-switch mechanic so if you want to swap environments, you’ll have to back out all the way to single player.