'He's so good': Some Arsenal fans think Arteta has found 'immense' Lacazette replacement

Arsenal fans celebrate during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Aston Villa at Emirates Stadium on September 22, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal are reportedly keen on Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes on January 12, 2020 in Paris France

Arsenal may be in the market for a new striker this summer, with concerns over the futures of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The pair are out of contract in 2021, meaning Arsenal may need to sell the pair this summer if they fail to agree new deals to stay put in North London.

Finding potential striker signings has to be a priority then, and L'Equipe reported earlier this week that Arsenal have joined the race to sign Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

 

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are just a number of clubs believed to be rivalling Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta and co seemingly hoping to lure the Frenchman to England.

Ben Yedder, 29, has been a star for Monaco since joining from Sevilla last summer, smashing 19 goals and nine assists in 31 games this season.

A diminutive but pacey and skilful attacker, Ben Yedder has been a goalscoring sensation for years now, having hit 70 goals in 138 games for Sevilla as well as 71 goals in 174 outings for Toulouse.

Monaco's French forward Wissam Ben Yedder celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match Nice against Monaco on March 7, 2020 at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice,...

Ben Yedder is a proven striker, and Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he is 'so good' and an 'immense' replacement for Lacazette.

Others are praying that it's true, but some believe Ben Yedder is too old given that he is approaching 30, and are worried that Arsenal may be moving for him a little too late.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
