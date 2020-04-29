'He's so good': Some Arsenal fans think Arteta has found 'immense' Lacazette replacement

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder.

Arsenal may be in the market for a new striker this summer, with concerns over the futures of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The pair are out of contract in 2021, meaning Arsenal may need to sell the pair this summer if they fail to agree new deals to stay put in North London.

Finding potential striker signings has to be a priority then, and L'Equipe reported earlier this week that Arsenal have joined the race to sign Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are just a number of clubs believed to be rivalling Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta and co seemingly hoping to lure the Frenchman to England.

Ben Yedder, 29, has been a star for Monaco since joining from Sevilla last summer, smashing 19 goals and nine assists in 31 games this season.

A diminutive but pacey and skilful attacker, Ben Yedder has been a goalscoring sensation for years now, having hit 70 goals in 138 games for Sevilla as well as 71 goals in 174 outings for Toulouse.

Ben Yedder is a proven striker, and Arsenal fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some believing that he is 'so good' and an 'immense' replacement for Lacazette.

Others are praying that it's true, but some believe Ben Yedder is too old given that he is approaching 30, and are worried that Arsenal may be moving for him a little too late.

Decent enough to replace laca — ICUMIN2MINUTES (@austinesmith28) April 28, 2020

@Ryan_Dawson95 plz be true — Joe Frisby (@joemfrisby) April 28, 2020

Na too old — ZERO_BOIIIII (@ZERO_BOIII) April 28, 2020

29 yrs old — afc15 (@arc15y) April 28, 2020

He's very very very good but we're possibly a few years too late.



I don't know if he handles this league physically but he's got all the technical skills to thrive in the league.



Aubameyang - Ben Yedder - Pépé would be interesting. https://t.co/RfecTC9Ncd — C (@AFC_Carys) April 28, 2020

This is crazy

Aguero Suarez and cazorla in one player

Very underrated — Cephas-Rock§ (@CephiEtta) April 28, 2020

An immense upgrade on Lacazette anyway — TQ (@TrequartistaR) April 28, 2020

If lacazette leaves he would be a good replacement, whilst Eddie and Gabi develop. — Lewis (@LewisJM9) April 28, 2020

Better than laca — Majeed (@Majeed60988441) April 28, 2020

He could handle it but how many years at a high level would be interesting to see — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUUU) April 28, 2020

He's so good, arguably one the most complete CFs in Europe — Z. (@Zettergol) April 28, 2020

he’s top 5 CF’s even top 3 — JA (@Pxrtey) April 28, 2020